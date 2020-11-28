Brownsville shooting leaves 1 injured outside convenience store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A wounded victim was hospitalized on Friday after a shooting outside of a convenience store in Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville area, police said.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to investigate the shooting at the 4300th block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Officers were investigating a shooting on Friday outside of a convenience store in Brownsville. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed the victim, who was conscious, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim of a Friday shooting in Brownsville to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477

