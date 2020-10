BROWNSVILLE, Fla. – A shooting left a man dead on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood, police said.

The man was shot in the head and his body was on a sidewalk, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The crime scene is near the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Officers find man dead Tuesday in Brownsville.

