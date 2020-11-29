Surveillance video captures man who vandalized restaurant and school in Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Police are investigating some vicious vandalism that happened to a popular restaurant in Coconut Grove.

One man caused damage to a school and the eatery, and surveillance cameras captured him in the act.

Berries in the Grove restaurant on 27th Avenue became the target of the bizarre incident overnight. In the surveillance footage, the vandal grabs and throws planters outside the local bar and dining spot.

The man broke objects and glass at the restaurant before turning his anger towards the Coconut Grove Montessori School next door.

“I don’t understand how somebody could do that to a restaurant and this church that supports children who don’t really have much, like that church is for those kids,” said Berries hostess Mia Edmonson. “The window, it’s pretty strong and I think it takes a lot of force to be broken and I think that’s a hurricane proof windows and those cost a lot.”

The video first shows the man walking over, then then throwing the planters to the ground. Restaurant employees said he used one of them to cause damage at the Montessori School.

Next, he’s seen throwing a chair over the railing outside the restaurant. He then grabs a second chair and smashes it into the front door multiple times.

Edmonson said the attack on their business is a setback during an already difficult time, and they just want some justice.

“This is going to take a lot of money and our time to fix it and we would just like to know who did it,” she said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, or who may know the man in the video, to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.