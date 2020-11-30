Bugs found in chocolate dipping sauce next to milkshake machine inside Carvel

If you like gnats with your ice cream, or in it, then the Carvel on Commercial Boulevard is the place for you.

Last week, a state inspector observed a roach issue, as well as a flying gnat issue, inside the ice cream shop.

The inspection was based on a complaint.

Hollywood Hoagies was also ordered shut last week due to a roach issue.

No places were ordered shut last week in Miami Dade and Monroe counties.

Below is a list of the restaurants that were temporarily ordered closed and some of their violations.

***CARVEL ICE CREAM

DBA- GRECIA ENTERPRISES

3600 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/24/20

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach observed on hot fudge station shelf 2 live roaches observed on floor crawling under ice cream machine 7 live roaches crawling on floor in kitchen 4 live roaches observed between wall and shelf in kitchen 1 live roach observed crawling into door frame next to soft serve machine in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches on floor next to drink takeout machine by front door. 2 dead roaches and 1 dead cricket in gasket of Pepsi takeout cooler by front door 1 dead roach inside Pepsi takeout cooler by front door 4 dead roaches under hand wash sink behind front counter. Cooler not in use 4 dead roaches on floor next to reach in freezer in prep area.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Floor soiled with built up food debris of ice cream toppings.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 3 gnats observed in chocolate dipping sauce next to milkshake machine.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 small flying insects observed in chocolate dipping sauce next to milkshake machine. *see stop sale 6 small flying insects observed flying behind front counter 10 small flying insects observed flying out of low boy reach in cooler under milk shake machine. Cooler not in use 15 small flying insects observed flying in real kitchen. No food contact observed.”

“Food-contact surfaces encrusted with grease and/or soil deposits. Panini press encrusted with old food.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Handle touching chocolate chip ice cream toppers.”

“Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue. Ice cream topper reach in cooler at front counter.”

UPDATE — A spokeswoman for Carvel sent Local 10 News a statement that read: “The Carvel shoppe on 3600 West Commercial Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, FL is an independently owned and operated location. At Carvel, we take the health and safety of guests and associates very seriously. We have brand standards and safety protocols for Carvel shoppe owners, and we are working directly with the owner to address and rectify the issue in a timely and effective manner.”

***HOLLYWOOD HOAGIES

1920 TYLER STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 11/24/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 roaches against wall at end of front counter. Observed 1 roach go under upright freezer in kitchen.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed server enter kitchen and begin work without washing hands. Advised owner of proper procedures for hand washing.”

“Shell eggs in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. See stop sale. Owner discarded damaged eggs, washed remaining eggs, and placed in clean container.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in 2 door glass front cooler cooked chicken breast (45°F); ricotta cheese (45°F); half and half (44°F); cooked pasta (45°F). Owner moved items to cooler able to maintain 41F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”