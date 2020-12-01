Miami-Dade mayor wants ‘universal message’ that face masks work during pandemic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who is dealing with COVID-19 mild symptoms at home, appeared virtually at the Miami-Dade commission meeting on Tuesday.

Levine Cava responded to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement on Monday about not supporting a mask mandate or social distancing measures such as lockdowns or school closures.

Soon after DeSantis said face mask mandates don’t work, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said DeSantis’ message could end up killing people.

“The only way that people will be sure to take these precautions is if we send out a universal message that masking works, distancing works,” Levine Cava said.

Commissioner Rebecca Sosa cut the Tuesday meeting short to reduce the attendees’ risk of infection while inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Aside from using face masks and social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the circulation of outdoor air as much as possible.

Levine Cava announced on Twitter on Monday that she and her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, tested positive for the coronavirus. They believe Dr. Robert Cava contracted the virus while meeting with a patient who was infected.

The drive-thru testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Miami Gardens, the Tuesday morning line to get tested for the coronavirus at the Hard Rock Stadium was about half-a-mile long.

The Florida Department of Health reported the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surpassed a million on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surged in Florida, according to the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization launched by journalists at The Atlantic.

The list of new cases also included Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez, the former Miami-Dade mayor, who announced on Friday that he and his wife, Lourdes Portela, tested positive. They are also isolating at home and said he has been online preparing to assume office on Jan. 3.

