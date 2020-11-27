Gimenez, wife test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Congressman-elect Carlos A. Gimenez and his wife, Lourdes Gimenez, are isolating at home after learning that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lourdes Gimenez was experiencing a sore throat and other mild symptoms.

“After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” the former Miami-Dade Mayor said on Friday. “We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time.”

Gimenez is attending new member orientation virtually and preparing his office to serve Florida’s 26th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

“I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients,” Gimenez said.

