Florida records 17,344 more coronavirus cases in 2 days of testing, 342 more COVID-19 deaths

MIAMI – Florida Department of Health officials reported Friday afternoon that 342 more people died of COVID-19 in Florida and 17,344 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nearly 38% of the state’s new infections were in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. In the past two days, COVID-19 was to blame for seven more people dead in Miami-Dade, 10 more deaths in Broward, and six more deaths in Palm Beach, the state’s data shows.

Florida totals

The department of health’s dashboard updated Florida’s total coronavirus cases from 961,676, which the agency reported on Wednesday, to 979,020 on Friday.

The state’s official coronavirus death toll increased from 18,254 on Wednesday to 18,596 on Friday. The data includes the deaths of 233 non-residents and 18,363 Florida residents.

Officials also reported there have been at least 54,467 Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since the agency started to track cases in mid-March.

Over the past two weeks, the state’s positivity rate for new coronavirus cases ranged from 6.2% on Thursday to 10.8% on Nov. 13.

Florida Positivity rates released on Friday afternoon. (FDOH)

For more detailed data on the state, here is the link to the Florida Department of Health’s State Report.

South Florida totals

Florida Department of Health reported the results of two days of testing on Friday. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 224,166 (+3,752). Wednesday’s report: 220,414 (+2,120). Tuesday’s report: 218,294 (+1,852)

Deaths: 3,799 (+7). Wednesday’s report: 3,792 (+3). Tuesday’s report: 3,789 (+7).

Positivity rate: 7.04% on Thursday, 6.08% on Wednesday, and 7.45% on Tuesday.

BROWARD

Total cases: 105,084 (+1,644). Wednesday’s report: 103,440 (+802). Tuesday’s report: 102,638 (+891).

Deaths: 1,648 (+10). Wednesday’s report: 1,638 (+8). Tuesday’s report: 1,630 (+1).

Positivity rate: 6.28% on Thursday, 6.10% on Wednesday, and 5.97% on Tuesday.

MONROE

Total cases: 3,278. (+74). Wednesday’s report: 3,204 (+47). Tuesday’s report: 3,157 (+17)

Deaths: 27. Wednesday and Tuesday’s report: 27 (unchanged)

Positivity rate: 8.41%on Thursday, 8.79% on Wednesday, and 11.38% on Tuesday.

PALM BEACH

Total cases: 64,300 (+1,154). Wednesday’s report: 63,146 (+449). Tuesday’s report: 62,697 (+419)

Deaths: 1,676 (+6). Wednesday’s report: 1,670 (+7). Tuesday’s report: 1,663 (+4)

Positivity rate: 5.58% on Thursday, 5.38% on Wednesday, and 7.07% on Tuesday.

For more detailed data on every county, here is the link to the Florida Department of Health’s County Report.

Worldwide totals

Epidemiologists believe there are more than 61 million coronavirus cases worldwide. There have been 1,439,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19 around the globe, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s epidemiologists also report the United States has recorded 264,624 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 12,993,261 coronavirus cases. The U.S. is the country with the most coronavirus cases recorded. India follows with more than 9 million and Brazil with more than 6 million.

Trend in Florida

Nov. 26 and 27: 17,344

Nov. 26: The agency did not issue a report on Thanksgiving

Nov. 25 : 8,376

Nov. 24: 8,555

Nov. 23: 6,331

Nov. 22: 6,586

Nov. 21: 8,410

Nov. 20: 9,085

Nov. 19: 9,085

Nov. 18: 7,925

Nov. 17: 7,459

Nov. 16: 4,663

Nov. 15: 10,105

Nov. 14: 4,544

Nov. 13: 6,933

Nov. 12: 5,607

Nov. 11: 5,838

Nov. 10: 4,353

Nov. 9: 3,924

Nov. 8: 6,820

Nov. 7: 4,452

Nov. 6: 5,245

Nov. 5: 6,257

Nov. 4: 4,423

Nov. 3: 4,637

Nov. 2: 4,651

Nov. 1: 4,865

Oct. 31: 2,331

Oct. 30: 5,592

Oct. 29: 4,198

Oct. 28: 4,115

Oct. 27: 4,298

Oct. 26: 3,377

Oct. 25: 2,385

Oct. 24: 4,471

Oct. 23: 3,689

Oct. 22: 5,557

Oct. 21: 2,145

Oct. 20: 3,662

Oct. 19: 1,707

Oct. 18: 2,539

Oct. 17: 4,044

Oct. 16: 3,449

Oct. 15: 3,356

Oct. 14: 2,883

Oct. 13: 2,725

Oct. 12: 1,533

Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)

Oct. 10: State provided no updated information

Oct. 9: 2,908

Oct. 8: 3,306

Oct. 7: 2,582

Oct. 6: 2,251

Oct. 5: 1,415

Oct. 4: 1,844

Oct. 3: 2,811

Oct. 2: 2,660

Oct. 1: 2,628

Sept. 30: 1,948

Sept. 29: 3,266

Sept. 28: 738

Sept. 27: 1,882

Sept. 26: 2,795

Sept. 25: 2,847

Sept. 24: 2,541

Sept. 23: 2,590

Sept. 22: 2,470

Sept. 21: 1,685

Sept. 20: 2,521

Sept. 19: 3,573

Sept. 18: 3,204

Sept. 17: 3,255

Sept. 16: 2,355

Sept. 15: 3,116

Sept. 14: 1,736

Sept. 13: 2,431

Sept. 12: 3,190

Sept. 11: 3,650

Sept. 10: 2,583

Sept. 9: 2,056

Sept. 8: 1,823

Sept. 7: 1,838

Sept. 6: 2,564

Sept. 5: 3,656

Sept. 4: 3,198

Sept. 3: 3,571

Sept. 2: 2,402

Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 31: 1,885

Aug. 30: 2,583

Aug. 29: 3,197

Aug. 28: 3,815

Aug. 27: 3,269

Aug. 26: 3,220

Aug. 25: 2,673

Aug. 24: 2,258

Aug. 23: 2,974

Aug. 22: 4,311

Aug. 21: 4,684

Aug. 20: 4,555

Aug. 19: 4,115

Aug. 18: 3,838

Aug. 17: 2,678

Aug. 16: 3,779

Aug. 15: 6,532

Aug. 14: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

Related links