Florida records 17,344 more coronavirus cases in 2 days of testing, 342 more COVID-19 deaths

MIAMI – Florida Department of Health officials reported Friday afternoon that 342 more people died of COVID-19 in Florida and 17,344 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nearly 38% of the state’s new infections were in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. In the past two days, COVID-19 was to blame for seven more people dead in Miami-Dade, 10 more deaths in Broward, and six more deaths in Palm Beach, the state’s data shows.
Florida totals
The department of health’s dashboard updated Florida’s total coronavirus cases from 961,676, which the agency reported on Wednesday, to 979,020 on Friday.
The state’s official coronavirus death toll increased from 18,254 on Wednesday to 18,596 on Friday. The data includes the deaths of 233 non-residents and 18,363 Florida residents.
Officials also reported there have been at least 54,467 Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since the agency started to track cases in mid-March.
Over the past two weeks, the state’s positivity rate for new coronavirus cases ranged from 6.2% on Thursday to 10.8% on Nov. 13.
South Florida totals
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 224,166 (+3,752). Wednesday’s report: 220,414 (+2,120). Tuesday’s report: 218,294 (+1,852)
Deaths: 3,799 (+7). Wednesday’s report: 3,792 (+3). Tuesday’s report: 3,789 (+7).
Positivity rate: 7.04% on Thursday, 6.08% on Wednesday, and 7.45% on Tuesday.
BROWARD
Total cases: 105,084 (+1,644). Wednesday’s report: 103,440 (+802). Tuesday’s report: 102,638 (+891).
Deaths: 1,648 (+10). Wednesday’s report: 1,638 (+8). Tuesday’s report: 1,630 (+1).
Positivity rate: 6.28% on Thursday, 6.10% on Wednesday, and 5.97% on Tuesday.
MONROE
Total cases: 3,278. (+74). Wednesday’s report: 3,204 (+47). Tuesday’s report: 3,157 (+17)
Deaths: 27. Wednesday and Tuesday’s report: 27 (unchanged)
Positivity rate: 8.41%on Thursday, 8.79% on Wednesday, and 11.38% on Tuesday.
PALM BEACH
Total cases: 64,300 (+1,154). Wednesday’s report: 63,146 (+449). Tuesday’s report: 62,697 (+419)
Deaths: 1,676 (+6). Wednesday’s report: 1,670 (+7). Tuesday’s report: 1,663 (+4)
Positivity rate: 5.58% on Thursday, 5.38% on Wednesday, and 7.07% on Tuesday.
Worldwide totals
Epidemiologists believe there are more than 61 million coronavirus cases worldwide. There have been 1,439,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19 around the globe, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The university’s epidemiologists also report the United States has recorded 264,624 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 12,993,261 coronavirus cases. The U.S. is the country with the most coronavirus cases recorded. India follows with more than 9 million and Brazil with more than 6 million.
Trend in Florida
- Nov. 26 and 27: 17,344
- Nov. 26: The agency did not issue a report on Thanksgiving
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096