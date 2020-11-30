Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s new mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, she announced Monday evening.

“Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today,” she wrote in a statement first released on social media. “Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms.”

She added that: “Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines — the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe. I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.”

Cava, 65, made history as the county’s first female mayor when she was elected over Esteban “Steve” Bovo earlier this month.

Before that, she had served in the county commission since 2014.

Her predecessor Carlos Gimenez, a Congress-elect, revealed Friday that he and his wife were isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 230,000 people in Miami-Dade County have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, and the state of Florida is likely to surpass 1 million cases Tuesday.

