Vigil being held to mark one year since Miramar shooting that killed innocent UPS driver

MIRAMAR – A vigil is being held Saturday night to mark one year since an extremely tragic event that played out on live television.

It was Dec. 5, 2019 when two suspects kidnapped a UPS driver and stole his truck after pulling off an armed burglary in Coral Gables.

27-year-old Frank Ordonez was that UPS driver.

He died later that day, after the suspects, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Hill, led police on a chase that ended in Miramar, near the intersection of Flamingo Rd. and Miramar Pkwy.

All three men were killed in a hail of gunfire as police surrounded the UPS truck and opened fire, as did the armed suspects.

Ordonez was an innocent victim of this horrific tragedy, as was 70-year-old Rick Cutshaw, who was sitting in his car on the way home from work when this incredible scene began taking place just outside his rolled-up windows.

On Saturday night, the Ordonez family will gather in Miramar at the scene of the shooting to mark the one-year anniversary of Frank’s death.

Adam Finkel is an attorney representing both the Ordonez and Cutshaw families. He is upset that bodycam footage taken by officers during the shooting has not been released to the families and the public.

“The fact of the matter is until justice is achieved and these questions have answers, neither the Cutshaw nor Ordonez families will be able to get to this next step,” Finkel told Local 10 earlier this week.

Finkel also said the families do not know what kind of firearm was ultimately responsible for the shots that killed Ordonez and Cutshaw.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement to Local 10 after inquiries regarding the status of their investigation into the shooting.

It read:

“Our investigation is active. Agents finished their investigative work and are waiting on two outside lab reports to finalize our portion of the case. Once we are finished, we present our information to the State Attorney and they determine whether or not the use of force was justified. We appreciate the patience of our community, in particular the families impacted by this tragic event.”