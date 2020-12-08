Broward’s latest lottery big winner hit on ticket bought in Hollywood

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The scratch-off game is called the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 and another Broward County resident has taken it.

Rosario Alaimo, 50, of Hallandale Beach, won a $1 million top prize from the $30 ticket, Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Last week, it was a Fort Lauderdale man in his fifties who was announced as a top-prize winner from the same game (and pledging to spend a good chunk of the cash on his daughter).

Alaimo decided to take his winnings in the form of a lump-sum payment of $790,000. No word on how he plans to spend it.

Lottery officials say Alaimo purchased the lucky scratch-off at the Circle K located at 890 North 18th Avenue in Hollywood. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 launched in February and, according to Florida Lottery, features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and more than $948 million in total cash prizes.

Scratch-offs make up about 75% of Florida Lottery’s ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

