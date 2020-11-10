Broward man becomes scratch-off millionaire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Michael Prendergast’s trip to the market was an awfully lucky one.

The 46-year-old Pompano Beach man scored a $1 million prize from the $5 million Gold Rush Classic scratch-off ticket he bought for $20 at a Stop N Shop in Fort Lauderdale.

Prendergast decided to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payout of $710,000, Florida Lottery officials say.

The store, located at 1550 Cordova Road, gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida Lottery says scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.

Prendergast joins a number of Broward residents who have had lottery luck in recent weeks.