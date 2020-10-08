Broward woman hits $1.5 million lottery jackpot

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 60-year-old Pompano Beach woman had the lucky ticket in a Florida Lotto drawing and now finds herself over $1 million richer.

Mildred Lane hit the $1.5 million jackpot from the Aug. 8 drawing. Lottery officials say she opted to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,303,179.50.

Lane bought the lucky ticket from the Circle K at 4791 North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. The store gets a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the jackpot-winner.

Broward County has seen a run of big winners on scratch-off tickets recently.

A Deerfield Beach man took home over $900,000 from a $50,000 a Year for Life scratcher, and men from Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach each hit for $1 million on scratch-offs.

It was also announced last month that a Tamarac man hit a $2.5 million jackpot from a Florida Lotto drawing.