Two Broward men win $1 million from scratch-offs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pair of lucky Broward County residents just became $1 million winners thanks to scratch-off tickets.

Joshua Smith, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million top prize from the “Fastest Road to $1,000,000” ticket, and Florida Lottery officials say he decided to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

His $30 ticket was bought from the Stop N Shop at 2300 South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Paolo Ferorelli, 58, of Pompano Beach, took down a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 “Gold Rush Special Edition” scratcher. He chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

Lottery officials say Ferorelli purchased his winning ticket from S Liquors, at 1501 Northwest 2nd Avenue in Boca Raton. They also receive a $2,000 commission.

It’s been quite a run for South Florida lottery winners. On Friday, it was announced that a Tamarac man won a $2.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto drawing.

Earlier last week, it was revealed that another Pompano Beach man won $1,000 for life from a gas station quick-pick in Oakland Park. And the week before that, a Miami woman’s scratch-off bought at Publix was worth $2 million.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-offs make up about 75% of ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.