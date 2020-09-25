Broward’s newest big lottery winner scores $2.5 million jackpot

TAMARAC – South Florida’s run of big-money lottery winners continues, with a Broward County man claiming a $2.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto drawing.

Alan Stein, 55, of Tamarac, opted for the one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,106,750.41, lottery officials say.

Stein bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 26 drawing from the Publix at 5881 University Drive in Tamarac. The store gets a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a Pompano Beach man won $1,000 for life from a gas station quick-pick in Oakland Park.

Last week, a Miami woman’s scratch-off bought at Publix was worth $2 million.

If you’re feeling like luck is in the air down here in South Florida, the next Florida Lotto drawing is Saturday night and carries a $4.5 million jackpot.