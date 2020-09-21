79ºF

Broward man wins $1,000 a week for life from gas station quick pick

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

What would you do with $1,000 per week for life?
What would you do with $1,000 per week for life? (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – He won $1,000 a week for life, but Curtis Beadle of Pompano Beach decided to instead take the one-time, lump-sum payment — to the tune of $1 million.

Beadle, 56, bought the winning Cash4Life quick-pick ticket from the Valero gas station at 2699 West Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, lottery officials say.

The drawing was from June 24, but Florida Lottery just announced Beadle as the winner Monday.

The Valero store gets a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Cash4Life is a multistate game that offers the chance to win $1,000 a week for life or $1,000 a day for life.

