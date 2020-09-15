Miami woman’s Publix scratch-off worth $2 million

Published: September 15, 2020, 10:00 am Updated: September 15, 2020, 10:10 am

MIAMI – A $10 scratch-off ticket purchased at Publix has made a Miami woman a whole lot richer.

Patricia Burns, 41, claimed the top prize from the $2 million Cashword scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

She decided to take a lump-sum payment of $1.475 million.

Burns bought the scratcher at the Publix at 1776 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. The store gets a $4,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Cashword game, launched in 2019, gives players a chance to win one of 10 top prizes of $2 million.

Last month, another Miami woman won $1 million on a $5 scratcher bought at Walmart.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-off games make up about 75% of their ticket sales and contributed more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.