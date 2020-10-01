Another Broward lottery winner hits for $1 million on 7-Eleven scratch-off

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach man is the latest lottery millionaire from Broward County.

Juan Peralta Romero, 35, claimed a $1 million prize from the “Lucky $200,000 A Year For Life” scratch-off game. He elected to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $917,525.10, lottery officials say.

Peralta Romero bought the $20 ticket from the 7-Eleven at 3580 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

He’s the third Broward County man this week who has been announced as a million-dollar winner from a scratch-off. Lucky winners from Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach were revealed on Monday.

Last week, lottery officials announced that a Tamarac man won a $2.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto drawing, and another Pompano Beach man won $1,000 for life from a gas station quick-pick in Oakland Park.

The week before that, a Miami woman’s scratch-off bought at Publix was worth $2 million.

Florida Lottery says that particular scratch-offs comprise about 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.