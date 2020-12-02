Florida man wins big money twice in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just call him extra lucky.

Munib Garvanovic, 56 of Jacksonville, won a $5 million top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game three years after winning $1 million in another lottery game.

Lottery officials announced his jackpot this week.

He bought both winning tickets at the same gas station. The $5 million prize came from the 200X the Cash game. He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000. He won $1 million from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler game.

The Gate gas station in Jacksonville will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.