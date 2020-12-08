WATCH LIVE: Levine Cava launches educational campaign to prevent coronavirus spread

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who is dealing with COVID-19, was still coughing on Tuesday.

In an effort to curve the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season, Levine Cava hosted a virtual news conference to launch the “We Can, We Will” educational campaign.

“Hospitals are once again going to be tested,” said Dr. Peter Paige, the Miami-Dade County’s chief medical officer.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, and other local political, community and business leaders were in attendance.