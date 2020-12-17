Coronavirus vaccine: These Florida hospitals will receive Moderna shot

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will be sent to 173 Florida hospitals after the Pfizer shots were sent to just five.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several South Florida hospitals will be among the 173 medical facilities in the state to receive an initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, as long as it receives emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week, which is expected.

The Pfizer vaccine that arrived early this week initially went to five hospitals (including Memorial in Broward and Jackson in Miami-Dade), and they were tasked with distributing shots to other area medical facilities.

The state has posted a list of the 173 hospitals that didn’t receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and will get Moderna shots in the first wave. See the full list posted at the bottom of this page.

State health officials say they are able to send Modern’s vaccine to a large number of hospitals because it doesn’t require the same ultra-cold storage as Pfizer’s.

Pfizer’s vaccines began to be administered to frontline healthcare workers on Monday, and on Wednesday the state began inoculating long-term care residents, getting a jump on the rest of the country in that effort.

A vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be approved next month, DeSantis said earlier this week, and that one has the advantage of requiring just one shot instead of two.

(If you can’t see the list of hospitals above, CLICK HERE.)