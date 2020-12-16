Coronavirus vaccinations begin at nursing homes across Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of skilled nursing residents and healthcare staff from the John Knox Village in Pompano Beach were among those receiving their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

A total of 56 residents and 46 staff members will receive the first dose at the retirement community that serves 1,000 independent, assisted and skilled nursing residents.

According to a news release from John Knox Village, The Woodlands is the community’s skilled nursing residence, which is the only GREEN HOUSE model of care in the entire state.

THE GREEN HOUSE Project is a national care model where up to 12 elderly people live in a home to help foster empowering relationships between residents and care staff.

“Homes are built around a hearth and a state-of-the-art open kitchen and dining room to promote meaningful interaction with family and friends,” the news release stated. “Staff is rigorously trained in THE GREEN HOUSE philosophy, giving residents four times more human contact than the traditional institutional model.”

“Obviously, they are the most at risk with most infections, but especially for this one, as well,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said about those living at long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health is working with CVS and Walgreens to go on site and begin the process of inoculating those who need the vaccine the most.

“Having the vaccine come out is like an Independence Day where you’re finally getting your freedom back,” said Charlotte Mather-Taylor, director of the Area Agency on Aging in Broward County.

Mather-Taylor said she’s still concerned about seniors at home, saying they too should be prioritized.

Hospitals also continued vaccinating frontline workers Wednesday, including Baptist Health, which received 550 doses from Jackson Health.

Your view of one of @BaptistHealthSF’s first 550 doses of the #pfizer #covid19 #vaccine received from @JacksonHealth to be administered to healthcare workers today at this vaccination area set-up in the ballroom of Hilton Miami Dadeland located on the campus of Baptist Hospital. https://t.co/4HRrmt8CqB pic.twitter.com/mmaULl9VFL — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) December 16, 2020

Florida leaders say more vials are to come and more groups will soon be vaccinated.

“We’ll being doing EMS, paramedics, fire -- then right behind that we will do folks 65 or older,” said Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s emergency management director.

The state is already planning for more vaccinations in February and March. The governor says 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have hit the state this week. Another 205,000 are expected next week.

The week after, the Moderna vaccine, which is pending approval, could also arrive in the state.