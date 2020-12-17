JetBlue adds Miami and Key West to flight map

JetBlue will be touching down in Miami and Key West in February 2021.

MIAMI – Starting soon, travelers will have another option when flying to and from Miami or Key West.

JetBlue announced Thursday that it is adding service to those two South Florida destinations in February. The airline will also add routes to Guatemala City and Los Cabos, Mexico, as part of an expansion in the first half of 2021.

Starting Feb. 11, JetBlue says it will offer daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

MIA had been the busiest airport that wasn’t on JetBlue’s map. The airline already services Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

JetBlue’s seasonal nonstop service to Key West International Airport from JFK and Boston Logan also begins Feb. 11, the airline says. That service will run through April.

“This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, said in a news release. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery. These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market.”

