1 arrested and 1 dead after pair attempted to rob Miami-Dade corrections officer, cops say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the triple shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police have arrested Edward Clay, 21, for the role they say he played in the deadly gunfire.

It was around 2 a.m. Thursday when investigators say Clay and another man, Anthony Scott, tried to rob off-duty Miami-Dade corrections officer Travis Scott.

Both Anthony Scott and Clay fired shots, hitting Travis Scott in the hand, police say.

Travis Scott returned fire, hitting Anthony Scott in the neck. Authorities say Clay drove Anthony Scott to Homestead Hospital, where Anthony Scott later died.

Najah McNear, 22, was caught in the crossfire and suffered an injury to her leg. She was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Her brother Miguel told Local 10 News that McNear had been talking to a few friends outside her home on SW 247th Terrace when someone in a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

A woman driving away from the scene of the shooting crashed into a parked vehicle and overturned her Nissan Altima. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Clay’s charges include attempted second-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, attempted armed robbery and tampering with evidence.