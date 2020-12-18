IRS: Broward male escort earned more than $356K when he lied on taxes

MIAMI – A 46-year-old man, who lives in Broward County and worked as a male escort around the country, could face up to three years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to filing a false tax return.

Jami Kopacz’s reported his total 2018 income as $356,170, including $284,969 in earnings from JK Training, a Florida corporation founded in 2015, according to court records. He received payments in cash, check and wire transfer, according to federal prosecutors.

Criminal investigators with the Internal Revenue Service in Miami accused Kopacz of underreported his earnings as an independent contractor — causing the IRS a $278,325 tax loss.

Kopacz’s sentencing hearing is March 5 before U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman in Fort Lauderdale.