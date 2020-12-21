MIA, FLL expect busy holiday travel week despite coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials at Miami International Airport in Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County expect a busy holiday travel week despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade officials estimate about 82,000 air travelers passed through MIA on Sunday — making it the busiest travel day at MIA since the pandemic’s impact began in March.

Tourists are also coming back to South Florida.

Mariana Pardo, of Peru, said she spent five weeks on vacation in Florida. Peru is among the countries that require a negative coronavirus test result that is not more than 72 hours old.

Pardo said she and her family had to wait for hours at Hard Rock Stadium to undergo the RT-PCR test. They also had to wait for a few days to receive the results, which Peru requires for re-entry during the pandemic.

Traveling during the pandemic takes a bit more planning. It also requires a willingness to adapt to complications. Pardo said she and her family tested negative, but had they tested positive, they would have had to reschedule their flights.

Related stories