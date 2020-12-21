DeSantis: Florida to receive 480K more COVID-19 vaccines this week

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – During a news conference on Monday in Key Biscayne, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is receiving more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week — including about 361,000 from Moderna and more than 120,000 from Pfizer.

DeSantis said Florida received 61,000 vaccines from Moderna on Monday and will receive 300,000 more on Tuesday. Pfizer’s delivery of 120,000 more COVID-19 vaccines, he said, will arrive either on Monday or Tuesday.

All of these dosages, he said, will be delivered to more than 170 hospitals in Florida where the frontline health care workers are receiving vaccinations. DeSantis said his next priority is to continue to distribute the vaccines at long-term care facilities.

“Our whole strategy around COVID has always recognized the dramatic discrepancy in risk based on age,” DeSantis said. “If you’re trying to mitigate based on age, surely you would want to vaccinate based on age.”

DeSantis, 42, said he is planning to announce the next phase of Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday. Without presenting any specific data, he said the mortality rate among essential workers is a fraction of what it is in the senior population.

“The more you’re able to provide protection to senior citizens, the less stress you have on hospitals and obviously, the more lives you’re going to save,” DeSantis said.

