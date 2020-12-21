Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $20 million for Biscayne Bay protection

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in South Florida to announce that $20 million will be invested in protecting Biscayne Bay, with half coming from the state and half coming from Miami-Dade County.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that $20 million will be invested in protecting Biscayne Bay, with $10 million of that funding coming from the state and $10 million coming from Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, where he was joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

The state’s portion of the funding comes as part of DeSantis’ planned $625 million to be spent on water resources projects.

