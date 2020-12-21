Rush to get tested before Christmas continues in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Although the coronavirus drive-thru testing center at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has the capability of processing about 500 diagnostic tests per hour, there was a three-hour wait there on Monday morning.

According to Mike Jachels, a spokesman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Christmas Day travelers who require the RT-PCR test and are submitting their samples on Monday are cutting it close.

“Because even if at two days, you get it done on Monday, you may have the results Wednesday or Thursday, but again if the labs see that increase in workload, they may not be able to turn those test results in around in time,” Jachels said.

The antigen test, which is less sensitive than the RT-PCR test, is done instantly, Jachels said. There are other state-supported testing sites with smaller crows than the one in Miami Gardens, which opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

All of the state-supported testing sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

There are three state-supported walkup testing sites in Miami-Dade County:

Sherbondy Park, 777 Sharazod Blvd., in Opa-locka is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For appointments, call 305-499-8767.

West Perrine Health Center, 18255 Homestead Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manuel Artime Theater at 900 SW 1st St. is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aside from the one in Miami Gardens, there are three other drive-thru testing centers in Miami-Dade: