COVID-19 testing site closures around holidays | LIST

If you need to get a COVID-19 test around the holidays, take note of some dates that major South Florida testing locations will be closed:

HARD ROCK STADIUM

DEC. 24 – CLOSED

DEC. 25 – CLOSED

JAN 1. – CLOSED

JAN 2 – TBD (ORANGE BOWL THAT NIGHT)

JAN. 11 – CLOSED (CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER DRIVE-THRU:

DEC. 24 – OPEN 8 A.M.-1 P.M.

DEC. 25 – CLOSED

DEC. 31– OPEN 8 A.M. 1 P.M.

JAN 1. – CLOSED

MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER WALK-UP SITE:

XMAS EVE – CLOSED

XMAS – CLOSED

HOLIDAY PARK IN FORT LAUDERDALE

DEC. 24 – CLOSED

DEC. 25 – CLOSED

DEC. 27 – CLOSED

DEC. 28 – CLOSED

DEC. 31 – CLOSED

JAN. 1 – CLOSED

MILLS POND PARK IN FORT LAUDERDALE

DEC. 22 – CLOSED

DEC. 24 – CLOSED

DEC. 25 – CLOSED

DEC. 27 – CLOSED

DEC. 29 – CLOSED

DEC. 31 – CLOSED

JAN. 1 – CLOSED