Ivanka Trump visits Miami-Dade food distribution; President calls in

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – First daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump was in southwest Miami Dade on Tuesday morning to help load cars with fresh produce at a food distribution outside King Jesus Ministry.

Hundreds of cars lined up for hours to be among the 1,000 families receiving the boxes from Seed to Table and Farm Share.

For families struggling with finances in a pandemic, the weekly food distribution at the church (14100 SW 144th Avenue) is lifesaving.

[RELATED: SEE THIS WEEK’S LIST OF FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS]

“For a lot of people like my brother, they need it. They have a family,” said Jorge Mota, who was picking up food for his brother, who lost his job.

Trump wrapped up her appearance by sharing a call from her father on speakerphone. President Donald Trump wished everyone a Merry Christmas, then reiterated his unsubstantiated claims about a rigged presidential election.

Ivanka Trump puts her father Pres. Trump on speaker phone. He wishes everyone a merry Christmas and reiterates debunked claims about a rigged election. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/pxyJQnWQ8n — Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) December 22, 2020