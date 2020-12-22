Officers surround Cutler Bay building after intruder jumps on roof

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A man who was bounding along the rooftop of an office building for about 20 minutes on Tuesday in Cutler Bay surrendered to Miami-Dade police officers who were pointing their Taser guns.

Officers detained the trespasser outside of the building at 10700 Caribbean Blvd., near Southland Mall. Officers searched him and determined he was not armed, police said.

After Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel examined him, officers decided to detain him and take him to a nearby hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, police said.