HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Hollywood Police Department released the picture of a man saying detectives want to question him about a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday in downtown Hollywood.

The crime scene was along Hollywood Boulevard at South 19th Avenue, near Young Circle Park. Detectives did not release the victim’s identity.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the person of interest to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.