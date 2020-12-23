Shooting confirmed on Hollywood Boulevard overnight

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police have spent hours Wednesday morning investigating a shooting in downtown Hollywood.

Investigators could be seen, along with evidence markers on the ground, on Hollywood Boulevard near South 19th Avenue.

They focused their efforts on the sidewalk in front of a vacant storefront near restaurants and other stores in the downtown shopping area.

Police have confirmed that there was a shooting, but further details have not been released.

The owner of an Italian restaurant nearby says he got to work around 3:30 a.m. and officers were just arriving.

He says he saw paramedics doing chest compressions on a man who was lying unresponsive on the ground. He added that the man was taken away in an ambulance and that police were questioning another man who was at the scene.

A broken watch, a pool of blood and shell casings could be seen on the ground, along with a beer bottle in the doorway of a vacant storefront.

Detectives dusted for fingerprints and took measurements of the crime scene.

“I’ve worked here almost 10 years on the boulevard itself, and I’ve never seen something to this extent,” said Jen Augugliaro, a cook at the nearby Hollywood Cheesesteak & More. “I’ve seen fights, but I’ve never seen an actual shooting. I usually —you hear about that a few blocks away, so I’m very surprised that something happened right here on the boulevard itself.”

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

