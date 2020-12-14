Hollywood 7-Eleven targeted by yet another beer bandit

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A manager at the 7-Eleven at 4800 S. State Road 7 in Hollywood confirmed to Local 10 News Monday that beer was stolen yet again from the store, and their surveillance cameras were able to capture the license plate of the car the thief was in.

The theft comes after a group of thieves have targeted numerous 7-Elevens throughout Broward County for beer.

It’s unclear, however, whether the latest thief is a member of that group.

The manager of a 7-Eleven store on Davie Boulevard said his store has been robbed twice by who he believes are the same group of thieves.

“They wait until you get busy with other customers, then they come in and grab items and take off. It’s in the middle of the day in broad daylight, so they are not scared of anyone,” he said.

In some cases, a man and a woman work together to steal the beer, while in other cases it’s two men that carry out the thefts.

Below is a list of 7-Eleven stores that have been targeted for beer in the past month:

2690 Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

1991 State Road 7, Fort Lauderdale.

1500 Northeast 26th St., Wilton Manors.

1799 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.

4800 S. State Road 7, Hollywood.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.