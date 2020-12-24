Shooting in Miami’s Liberty City leaves man dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade

MIAMI – A man was killed during a shooting on Thursday in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said.

After Shot Spotter technology detected an afternoon shooting, officers responded to the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Officers found a man had been shot near the Liberty Square public housing complex, also known as the Pork & Beans housing projects.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.