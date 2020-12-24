Travelers take to the sky for Christmas against experts’ advice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s not quite as busy as a typical Christmas Eve at the airport, still, many people are finding ways to rationalize travel despite health experts’ advice against it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to avoid traveling this holiday season to prevent a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, but many are still coming or going at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday.

“We already got the coronavirus, so we already have the antibodies,” said Oniel Acosta, who was headed to North Carolina. “We are going to wear two masks inside the airplane, and I read that they are cleaning everything and they are recirculating the air inside the aircraft and using filters and [a lot of] stuff to, you know, to keep people safe.”

Earlier this month, COVID-19 testing became available here at Fort Lauderdale’s airport.

The site offers two diagnostic tests. The rapid antigen test is $74 and the result is available in about 15 to 30 minutes. The PCR test, which is more accurate, costs $106, and the result is available in about 48 hours.

Miami International Airport has also seen its volume of travelers trend upward. Miami-Dade officials estimated that about 82,000 air travelers passed through MIA on Sunday, making it the busiest travel day there since the pandemic’s impact began in March.

ALSO SEE: MIA expects busy holiday travel week despite coronavirus pandemic