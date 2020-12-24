Two men shot, 1 killed, outside Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot overnight in a parking lot in northwest Miami-Dade County, and one of the men has died, police say.

According to Miami-Dade police, the two men were sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex just off of NW 115th Street when another man approached, shot them, and then fled.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, authorities say.

Police have part of the parking lot blocked off as they collect evidence Thursday morning.

