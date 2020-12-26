Police: Man in town for brother’s wedding takes self to hospital after shot in chest while driving

MIAMI, Fla. – A North Carolina man in town for his younger brother’s wedding remains in the hospital after Miami police are still gathering information about how he was shot in the chest while driving.

Family identified the victim as Benjamin Williams, a retired Marine who is originally from South Florida, and now works at the U.S. Postal Service in North Carolina.

Williams pulled up to the driveway of Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in a blue pickup truck around 6 p.m. Christmas Day, then walked inside, where he was rushed to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Miami police detectives are investigating the circumstances of Williams coming under fire near Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 70th Street. Investigators are looking into whether shots came from another vehicle that fled the scene.

His family believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and said they believe he will be OK.

“I always have looked up to him as a kid growing up, he was my role model and it’s just a tragedy you know but, he’s coming out. He’s coming out,” Neal Williams, the victim’s younger brother, told Local 10 News.

Local 10 News also learned that another man was shot in the leg during the same incident and was brought to Ryder Trauma by fire rescue.

The conditions of both men are not known at this time.