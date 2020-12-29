Broward Health to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – People age 65 and older and community healthcare providers can pre-register to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 starting on Wednesday at Broward Health.

The community healthcare providers are defined as dentists, psychologists, physical therapists, social workers, nurses, medical assistants, mental health counselors, podiatrists, pharmacists, techs in outpatient surgery centers, and anyone who interacts with patients.

The first priority with the public vaccination campaign also includes the office staff of Broward Health’s credentialed physicians, Emergency Medical Services personnel, and community healthcare providers’ office staff.

The healthcare provider’s age or place of residence or practice is not relevant during the pre-screening process, according to Jennifer Smith, a spokeswoman for Broward Health. For instance, a 26-year-old clerk who works at a psychologist’s office in Miami-Dade County could receive the vaccine at Broward Health.

For more information about pre-screening and to register and make an appointment, call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500.