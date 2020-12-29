Man attacked, robbed of Rolex in broad daylight in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who attacked and robbed another man in broad daylight, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at 4000 SW Second Terrace.

Police said the victim was walking west on Southwest Second Terrace from 40th Avenue when a man struck him from behind, threw him to the ground and punched him in the face.

Do you recognize the subject seen in the video below? On 12/16 at approximately 11:30 a.m., he robbed & physically assaulted a man of his Rolex watch at 4000 S.W. 2 Terrace. If you recognize him or have additional info? Please call 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/KNx2PCy0eY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 29, 2020

Police said the thief removed a Rolex watch from the victim’s left wrist and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.