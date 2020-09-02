Miami-Dade man robbed at gunpoint of $40K Rolex after arriving home from work

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Some pretty scary moments for one Miami-Dade homeowner who was robbed at gunpoint in front of his own home.

That man told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos he had just arrived home from work and before he could even make it to his front door, an armed man jumped out of another car, pointed a gun at him and took off with his Rolex.

Surveillance video outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home captured the terrifying moments the homeowner pulled into his driveway before he was robbed at gunpoint.

“At that moment, what was running through my mind was, ‘Don’t get killed,’” said Michael, the victim.

The video shows the homeowner walking into his gate. Not far behind is the suspect, pointing a gun right at Michael’s face and demanding he hand over this $40,000 Rolex.

“He got out of the car and pulled the gun to my face and told me to give him my watch,” Michael said.

The crook is then seen running back to a black car, where a getaway driver is waiting, but after investigators reviewed surveillance cameras from a nearby home, it appears two cars may have been involved.

The victim said this pricey watch can be replaced, but what worries him is the violent criminals may come back.

“The watch can get replaced. The scary part is, they know where I live,” Michael said.

Miami-Dade police gathered evidence from the home as they now work to track down the crooks before they strike again.

“I suggest that they turn the watch in and we will leave it like that,” said Michael.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.