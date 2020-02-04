$36,000 Rolex stolen from man’s car after he takes woman home from club

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida man’s $36,000 Rolex watch and some cash was taken from his car after he brought a woman he had met while partying at a nightclub in Miami Beach to his friend’s home, authorities said.

According to Hollywood police, the victim and the woman, who identified herself as “Carolina,” went to the home in the 2200 block of Grant Street around 5 a.m. Jan. 27 in the victim’s white Tesla.

The victim told police Carolina left the home with his car keys around 7:30 a.m. without his knowledge.

Police reviewed surveillance video from a neighbor’s home and said it shows the woman unlocking the victim’s car with his key and leaving the area.

A man is then seen in the video opening the door to the Tesla and stealing the gold Rolex Daytona watch and some cash.

Police said the victim told officers that the woman is possibly from New Jersey and provided them with cellphone video of her dancing that he took that night at the club.

Anyone with information about the woman and man’s identities is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.