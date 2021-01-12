Florida to receive more than $850M in emergency rental assistance, DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages on Tuesday to talk about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that cities and counties in Florida stand to receive more than $850 million to help prevent homelessness.

Cities and counties with a population of 200,000 or more will receive the funds from the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the coming weeks, according to DeSantis.

Households or landlords will have to apply through programs established by the local governments and the funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers. If a landlord does not wish to participate, funds could be paid directly to the eligible household, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Applicants need to qualify for unemployment or have experienced an income reduction due to COVID-19. They also need to show they are at risk of experiencing homelessness and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. Households with below 50% of the area median income should be at the front of the line to receive the funds.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: For more information about the ERAP program, call 305-723-1815 or send an e-mail to ERAP@miamidade.gov. This is the page for the previous program.

BROWARD COUNTY: For more information about assistance programs, call 954-831-2380. This is the page for the previous program.

MONROE COUNTY: For more information about the ERAP program, call 1-888-362-7885 or send an e-mail to mcss@monroecounty-fl.gov. This is the page for the previous program.

For more information, about how the federal program works, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s page.

