Man arrested in Hollywood Boulevard killing

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man has been arrested in the early-morning shooting death of another man that took place last month near restaurants and stores in Hollywood’s downtown shopping area.

Brandon Preston, 35, will face a charge of manslaughter with a firearm after being taken into custody Tuesday night, Hollywood Police say.

The killing happened at about 4 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulelvard, investigators said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Police say they believe Preston acted alone in the homicide.

The crime scene was along Hollywood Boulevard at South 19th Avenue, near Young Circle Park. A broken watch, a pool of blood and shell casings could be seen on the ground later that morning, along with a beer bottle in the doorway of a vacant storefront.

The shooting shocked workers in that area of downtown Hollywood, who said they have seen their share of late-night fights but not gunfire.

Preston is being held in the Broward Main Jail.