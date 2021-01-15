Video shows girl before she vanished while in foster care in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead detectives are asking for the public’s help on Friday with finding 11-year-old Kanaiya Smith.

Smith was last seen with her foster family on Jan. 7th, before being spotted on surveillance video at the Juice Café at 2834 NE 8th St., in Homestead.

Jewel Bailey, who works at the Juice Café, said Smith was wearing a long white shirt, white socks, and a red facial covering.

“She walked in and I asked her what was wrong, and she didn’t want to say the exact reason, of why what happened,” Bailey said. “She was just very nervous.”

Bailey said Smith asked to use the phone to talk to a relative who ordered a ride-share vehicle for her. About 20 minutes later, Smith exited the shop and entered a vehicle.

“We do believe that Kanaiya is possibly with an extended family member or friend,” Sgt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, wrote in a statement.

Morales said the Homestead Police Department is cautioning anyone with knowledge of Kanaiya’s whereabouts that in Florida interfering with child custody is a crime and may result in an arrest.

Morales is asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information.