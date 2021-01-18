Police: Man who kidnapped teen in Pembroke Pines arrested in Virginia

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man who police said robbed and kidnapped three family members in Pembroke Pines Sunday before taking off with one of the victims was arrested early Monday morning in Virginia, authorities confirmed.

According to Pembroke Pines police, they were notified that the suspect, Jaddier T. Sanchez, 37, and the victim, Nicole Martinez, 18, were found by Virginia State Police around 12:40 a.m. while driving a 2007 Dodge RAM in Alexandria, Virginia.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while Sanchez was transported to jail.

According to authorities, Sanchez, who is also known as Joddier, kidnapped Martinez and her parents around 12:30 a.m. Sunday from outside their home in Pembroke Pines.

Police said he forced them into the pickup truck, which belongs to one of the victims, and drove them to various banks to withdraw money from ATMs before leaving the two parents on the side of a road in Belle Glade.

Martinez’s parents told police that they knew Sanchez through their daughter, who he took off with against her will.

Sanchez is expected to be extradited to South Florida to face multiple charges.