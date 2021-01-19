Miami police say they won’t rest until killer of 6-year-old girl found

MIAMI – It’s been three days since the murder of 6-year old Chassidy Saunders, and the hunt for clues continued with detectives and K-9s spotted back out at the crime scene.

Tips are trickling in from a community in pain, Local 10 News has learned, but police need more.

“We will not rest until we find the killer or killers,” Deputy Chief Ronald Papier said. “They should be very outraged. We’re talking about a young 6-year-old child who had her entire life in front of her — taken away. She was innocent. She had nothing to do with whatever the issues were.”

Chassidy was driven by a family friend to a toddler’s outdoor birthday party Saturday in Miami, near NW 54th Street and 6th Place.

But just as the party was wrapping up around 7 p.m., a barrage of bullets rang out.

Two adults were shot, and little Chassidy died after being shot in the head. A black vehicle sped away from the scene, police said.

“Inconceivable that this innocent little girl would lose her life in such an unconscionable way,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho wrote on Twitter. “Beyond helping her family find closure, honor Chassidy’s memory by helping to find those responsible. Speak up!”

Said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: “It’s really no excuse for something like that. My only hope is that no one takes any vengeance.”

Loved ones have held a pair of vigils in honor of the bright and bubbly girl, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $5,000.

“If you know anything out there, people, please ... please, justice for my grandchild,” Chassidy’s grandmother Sharon Collins said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477