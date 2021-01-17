6-year-old girl reportedly shot while at toddler’s birthday party dies

MIAMI, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl is dead after she was one of three people hit by bullets Saturday night, Local 10 has learned.

Local 10 learned that the shooting happened during a birthday party for a toddler, where the girl named Chassidy was struck along with two other people.

Miami Police responded to a call near Northwest 55th Street and 6th Court around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Chassidy and a woman in her 20s were transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. A man in his 20s arrived at the hospital on his own — he had been shot in the leg.

A vehicle with bullet holes through the windshield was seen being towed away from the area early Sunday morning. Investigators spent 12 hours after the shooting combing the area and searching for clues.

On Sunday night, Chassidy’s mother and close relatives held balloons and gathered at candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.