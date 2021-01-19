UPDATE: 18-year-old driver dies in horrific Sunday morning Wilton Manors crash

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – UPDATE: On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office released the name of the driver and details surrounding the horrific Sunday morning crash in Wilton Manors.

The early morning accident left the SUV unrecognizable on impact, shredding it into pieces after the driver crashed into the Wells Fargo bank on the corner at Five Points.

BSO traffic homicide investigators said that 18-year-old Tyler Weaver of Fort Lauderdale, the only person in the SUV, died at Broward Health Medical Center after being transported from the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

At approximately 3:54 a.m., investigators said Weaver was traveling southbound in a black 2010 Ford Expedition SUV on North Dixie Highway near the intersection of Northeast 26th Street. As Weaver approached the Five Points intersection, he attempted to make a turn where the roadway slightly curves to the right and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV then crashed into the Wells Fargo Bank, at 2525 N. Dixie Highway, before ending up in the roadway in 2400 block of Wilton Drive.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 4 The crash scene at Wilton Manors Sunday morning. It took two tow trucks to haul away all the debris.

According to BSO detectives, excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.

Local 10 at the scene on Sunday saw crews cleaning up debris in the roadway. The SUV had shredded into so many pieces it took two two trucks to haul away the wreckage.