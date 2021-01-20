Biden supporters celebrate presidential inauguration outside Freedom Tower

About 15 members of Cubanos for Biden met outside of the Freedom Tower on Wednesday in downtown Miami.

MIAMI – Cubanos for Biden members were among the group who met on Wednesday outside of the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, as the presidential inauguration was on display on a large projector along Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami Police Department officers were outside to protect the group of about 15 people, as they celebrated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chris Wills, the organizer of the event and a member of Latinos for Biden, said that as the daughter of immigrants — Shyamala Gopalan from India and Donald Harris from Jamaica — Harris’ rise was an inspiration to many in Miami.

“It’s everything to us as immigrants,” Wills said about Harris’ journey to the White House.

The group also planned a post-presidential inauguration caravan to deliver food to the Miami Rescue Mission as a tribute to those who are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to honor their memory and honor those who are being afflicted by it right now in our community,” Wills said.

Related stories